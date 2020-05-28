Anbumani moves SC seeking implementation of 27% quota for OBCs

New Delhi

Former Union Mnister Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday moved the Supreme Court for a direction to the government to fully implement the 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses in government-run institutions under the all-India quota.

The petition asked the court to issue appropriate directions and guidelines to the government to “mprove the implementation of 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in admission to the Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) medical courses”

Thr petition dismissed the Centre’ postition that reservation quota for OBCs was different in different States while pointing out that the quota for SC/ STshave been rightly been implemented by the Government of India”.

“When the reservation in All India Quota seats can be fixed for SCs and STs, why cannot the reservation be made vis-à-vis OBCs. Thus, the provisions for 27% reservation for OBCs in All India Quota seats is not being implemented in admissions to medical colleges through NEET,” the petition argued.

It said the right to live with human dignity, of the OBC students, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, has been violated.

“Arbitrary moving of seats belonging to the OBC to the General Category has violated the fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 15 (4) of the Indian Constitution,” the petition said.