Anbumani lauds ASHA workers on WHO award

May 23, 2022 21:38 IST

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday lauded the ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers who have been recognised and awarded as Global Health Leaders by the World Health Organization (WHO).

He said he was proud that he was the one who created the role of an ASHA and defined it during his tenure as the Health Minister from 2004 to 2009. “The ASHA scheme was created during my tenure to ensure that the rural population receives quality healthcare. Around 8.06 lakh ASHA workers were appointed during my tenure. The award has been given to them for their work in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani added that ASHA workers boldly went door-to-door to tend to COVID-19 patients and proved crucial in India’s fight against the disease.