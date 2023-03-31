ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani laments delay on Vanniyar reservation

March 31, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must ensure that internal reservation for Vanniyars within 20% MBC quota is implemented in the current academic year.

He asked why the State government “which claims to care about social justice is refusing to take swift action when it comes to Vanniyar reservation”.

In a statement, he said it has been a year since Supreme Court said that Vanniyar reservations can be provided after collating proper data, but there has been no forward movement in this regard.

“State Government issued a G.O. seeking a report from the Backward Class Commission within three months regarding Vanniyar reservations, but it has not even started its work. It should not take more than a month to collate data. However, reservations have not been provided despite one year having passed since and data also has not been collated,” he said.

