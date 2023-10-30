Anbumani: increase pension for noon-meal organisers

October 30, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said pension for noon-meal organisers should be increased to ₹10,000 a month, from the ₹2,000 a month being paid in the State. In a statement, he said it was an insult to pay ₹2,000 a month as pension to noon-meal organisers who have completed 40 years of service. “I recently went to Ranipet to participate in various events. In one of them, I met a senior citizen with disability who said he had worked as a noon-meal organiser for 37 years but was just receiving only ₹2,000 as pension,” he said, and pointed out that most of the noon-meal organisers were persons with disabilities.

