HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani: increase pension for noon-meal organisers

October 30, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said pension for noon-meal organisers should be increased to ₹10,000 a month, from the ₹2,000 a month being paid in the State. In a statement, he said it was an insult to pay ₹2,000 a month as pension to noon-meal organisers who have completed 40 years of service. “I recently went to Ranipet to participate in various events. In one of them, I met a senior citizen with disability who said he had worked as a noon-meal organiser for 37 years but was just receiving only ₹2,000 as pension,” he said, and pointed out that most of the noon-meal organisers were persons with disabilities. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.