Anbumani hits out at Law Minister over quota remark

Published - June 28, 2024 01:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday criticised Law Minister S. Regupathy, following the latter’s remark that the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission had informed the State government that without the primary population data, it was not in a position to decide whether communities seeking internal reservation were adequately represented and required the same.

While there is no justification for delaying the 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars, the State government citing the Backward Classes Commission is condemnable, Dr. Ramadoss said in a statement.

The Supreme Court, in a verdict, did not say that a caste-based census was required to provide reservation to Vanniyars, and only pointed out that there must be pertinent, contemporaneous data, he added.

He further said that Vanniyars were only seeking an internal reservation within the 20% quota for the Most Backward Classes (MBC). For doing this, data from the 1989 caste-wise population census is itself sufficient.

The PMK leader further criticised Mr. Regupathy for accusing the PMK of playing up the demand for the 10.5% reservation only during elections. The DMK government betrayed the Vanniyar community, and to set things right, the reservation is the only solution.

Pass legislation

The State government should immediately introduce and pass the legislation towards this in the Assembly, he added.

