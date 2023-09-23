Anbumani hails CM’s announcement on organ donors

September 23, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday hailed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s announcement that funerals of organ donors would be conducted with State honours.

In a statement, he pointed out there can be no better recognition and honour than this for the donors. Still, there are issues around organ donation in the State that has to be addressed and awareness should be created, he said, recalling how the decision of doctor couple S. Ashokan and Pushpanjali to donate the organs of their son Hithendran after he died in a road accident on September 20, 2008, created an awareness on organ donation.

The State government should come forward to declare September 23 (the day when Hithendran’s organs were donated) as Tamil Nadu Organ Donation Day, Mr. Anbumani said.