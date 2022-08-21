Anbumani for stricter laws against sexual violence

PMK chief says the accused should be given strict punishment within 100 days

Staff Reporter CHENNAI
August 21, 2022 22:32 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said punishment and laws dealing with sexual violence should be stricter to serve as deterrent. Cases of sexual violence should be resolved within 100 days.

He recalled the death of a seven-year-old girl from Theni who resisted the violence committed on her and how she battled in a hospital for over a month. “The perpetrator did so under the influence of ganja. Drug use is one of the main reasons for sexual crimes,” he said.

According to him, those who commit sexual violence feel that they could get away with it. “There must be a fear that such acts of crimes will never go unpunished. The laws and punishments against such crimes should become stricter and verdict in such cases should be given within 100 days. State and Central government must ensure this,” he said.

