Anbumani flays Thirumavalavan for ‘insulting’ PMK; VCK clarifies stand

In a rare, direct comment against the VCK, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday criticised the party’s president, Thol. Thirumavalavan, for consistently labelling the PMK as a “caste-based” party.

Dr. Anbumani’s remark comes in the wake of the VCK chief’s statement that he would not invite the PMK and the BJP for a rally on prohibition in Kallakurichi district on October 2.

The PMK has undertaken several protests for social justice, and against liquor in Tamil Nadu, Dr. Anbumani recalled.

Addressing reporters in Sivakasi, he said the DMK, the AIADMK, and the VCK, among others, had taken up liquor prohibition as an “ideological stand” only because the PMK had been campaigning against alcohol since the party was formed. “Six or seven years ago, the Dravidian parties refused to even speak about prohibition. We welcome anyone who holds a rally for prohibition. About 15,000 women in the PMK have gone to jail, protesting against liquor. This is our history. The VCK should not call the PMK a caste-based party. We [the PMK] are the ones talking about water management, agriculture, and education. We have even brought in changes without being in power,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan should join hands with the PMK in the protest against liquor as the Vanniyar and the Scheduled Caste communities are the most affected by it, Dr. Anbumani added.

He further said, “He [Mr. Thirumavalavan] should call DMK MP Kanimozhi, who was talking about prohibition until three years ago, to the rally and urge her to inform her brother [Chief Minister M.K. Stalin] that the situation was bad in Tamil Nadu. The State has the highest number of young widows; witnesses the highest number of road accidents; and has mental health issues. Only after the Kallakurichi [hooch] tragedy, he has realised the gravity of the problem. The PMK has done a PhD in this issue, whereas Mr. Thirumavalavan has just started in LKG,” he said.

Meanwhile, VCK general secretary D. Ravikumar has said that it was not Mr. Thirumavalavan’s intention to insult or label the PMK as a “caste-based” party. However, the VCK, he said, was merely explaining the context in which it was refusing to work with the PMK for prohibition. “During the Vanniyar protests in 1987 over reservation, the huts of SCs were burnt. In the 1999 Parliamentary election, we again faced violence. Yet, between 2004 and 2009, we worked with the PMK in the Tamil Padhukappu Iyakkam. Despite being in different alliances after 2009, we were together when it came to the Tamil Eelam issue. When Dr. Ramadoss unveiled a number of Dr. Ambedkar’s statues and helped bury the body of a Dalit, we recognised his work by giving him the title of Tamil Kudithaangi,” he recalled.

However, things changed after the 2011 Assembly election, he said. “During the death of Ilavarasan, and the Dharmapuri violence [attack on Dalit neighbourhood in Naickenkottai after a Dalit youth fell in love with a Vanniyar girl] unfolded, Mr. Thirumavalavan was in London. However, before he could return, the VCK was accused of Nadaka Kadhal [staged love affairs], and it [the PMK] started pursuing hate politics. It was only after this incident that we decided not to work with them again,” he added.

He further said, “If it [the PMK] is truly interested in peace, it should come forward to remove the venom it has instilled in society...”