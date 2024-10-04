GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anbumani flays Law Minister over prohibition remark

Published - October 04, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday hit out at Tamil Nadu Law Minister S. Regupathy over the latter’s remark on prohibition. The Minister had said it was impossible to enforce prohibition in Tamil Nadu alone, and that the Union government had to implement it across the country. Dr. Anbumani said in a statement that though the DMK bats for State autonomy, it placed the onus on the Centre on issues such as prohibition and caste census. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had said that prohibition would be implemented in a phased manner in the State. However, Mr. Regupathy has now made contradictory remarks on the issue, he pointed out.

