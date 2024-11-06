 />
Anbumani flags Tamil Thai Vazhthu not being played in CM’s recent Coimbatore event

Published - November 06, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded an apology from Chief Minister M.K. Stalin after he participated in two government events in Coimbatore in which the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the national anthem were not played.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that the Tamil Thai Vazhthu and the national anthem were not sung at two events, which is condemnable and goes against the Government Order No.1037. The order mandates that Tamil Thai Vazhthu must be sung before any event in educational institutions, universities, government officers, and public sector institutions in Tamil Nadu. “It is unacceptable that the Chief Minister himself has violated the order,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss recalled how Mr. Stalin, who was then an Opposition leader, criticised the then government in 2019 for not playing the Tamil Thai Vazhthu in an event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had participated.

“Recently, at an event in Chennai attended by the Governor, the Chief Minister pointed out that a line from the Tamil Thai Vazhthu was omitted and said removing the term ‘Dravidam’ is a violation of Tamil Nadu’s law, and someone who did not follow the law had no right to hold such an office,” Dr. Ramadoss added.

