ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani finds fault with Aavin’s decision to discontinue green-coloured milk packets

November 20, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday criticised Aavin for its decision to discontinue green-coloured milk packets, which contained 4.5% fat, by November 25, and introduce in place a new variety packet, ‘Aavin Delight’, which has just 3.5% fat content. Dr. Anbumani argued that this decision would affect poor and middle-class consumers.

In a statement, the PMK chief faulted the argument of the Aavin management that the new product is being introduced to ensure that all the micronutrients required reach the Tamil people. He said they could have done so with the existing green, blue and orange-coloured milk packets.

“Aavin is spending ₹840 crore to buy butter and add it to pasteurised milk to provide it with 4.5% fat content. The decision intends to reduce this cost. Aavin is planning to indirectly increase the price of milk by charging the new product, which has only 3.5% fat content in it, with the same price as that of green-coloured milk packet,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Anbumani said the Aavin management is mired in administrative paralysis as the procurement has reduced by 10 lakh litres despite sales increasing by 10 lakh litres. “If the same situation continues, Aavin will be forced to shut down. The procurement of milk and the procurement price should be increased. The State government must take efforts to ensure that Aavin’s market share in milk and milk products is increased to 50%,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US