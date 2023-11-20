Anbumani finds fault with Aavin’s decision to discontinue green-coloured milk packets

November 20, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday criticised Aavin for its decision to discontinue green-coloured milk packets, which contained 4.5% fat, by November 25, and introduce in place a new variety packet, ‘Aavin Delight’, which has just 3.5% fat content. Dr. Anbumani argued that this decision would affect poor and middle-class consumers.

In a statement, the PMK chief faulted the argument of the Aavin management that the new product is being introduced to ensure that all the micronutrients required reach the Tamil people. He said they could have done so with the existing green, blue and orange-coloured milk packets.

“Aavin is spending ₹840 crore to buy butter and add it to pasteurised milk to provide it with 4.5% fat content. The decision intends to reduce this cost. Aavin is planning to indirectly increase the price of milk by charging the new product, which has only 3.5% fat content in it, with the same price as that of green-coloured milk packet,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said the Aavin management is mired in administrative paralysis as the procurement has reduced by 10 lakh litres despite sales increasing by 10 lakh litres. “If the same situation continues, Aavin will be forced to shut down. The procurement of milk and the procurement price should be increased. The State government must take efforts to ensure that Aavin’s market share in milk and milk products is increased to 50%,” he said.