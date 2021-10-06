Anbumani demands roll back of LPG cylinder price hike

CHENNAI

The PMK leader pointed out that the price of the cylinder has been increased 8 times in the last 8 months

PMK youth wing leader and Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday demanded that the Central government roll back the LPG cooking gas cylinder price, which has been hiked by ₹15.

Mr. Anbumani pointed out that price of a cylinder has been increased 8 times in the last 8 months and said that the price hike was unfair.

“In February, the price of a gas cylinder was ₹710. This has increased [over a period of time] by ₹205. It is not right to increase the price of a cylinder by 29% in 8 months. This will affect the poor and middle class families. The price hike should be immediately rolled back,” he said in a statement.