Anbumani demands promotions for medical college professors without any delay

June 24, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday urged the government to quicken the process of giving promotions to Tamil Nadu medical college professors.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said around 500 assistant professors and 450 associate professors were waiting for their promotions despite the Madras High Court order that counselling be held in this regard.

“It is not fair. If State government wants, it can organise counselling and provide promotions within 10 days, but it is holding on to rules that were designed several years ago, which is going to take 3 months at the very minimum,” he said.

Promotions in close to 45 departments have to be given for 2021, 2022 and 2023. “But it is learnt that the government has planned to consider promotions only for 10 departments for the year 2021,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu had always been at the forefront of introducing and adopting new technology and it should also do the same in this issue, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.