Anbumani demands promotion for officials in Commercial Taxes Department as per SC verdict

March 09, 2023 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government should immediately give promotions to those working in Commercial Taxes department who came through reservations via lateral entry since 1981 as per the Supreme Court verdict five years ago.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the case in Madras High Court has also been closed.

“Despite assurance by the State government last year in Assembly, the promotions have not been given. For last five years, PMK has been supporting those affected. It is an affront to social justice when promotions are denied only to those in the commercial taxes department when their counterparts in Registration Department have been given promotions already,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that more than 120 assistant commissioner posts have remained vacant for many years and urged the State Government to fill the vacancies to strengthen the department.

