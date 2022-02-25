Anbumani demands prohibition in Tamil Nadu

Staff Reporter February 25, 2022 20:43 IST

‘State government should not seek to fill its coffers with money from liquor sales’

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu immediately or in phases. Dr. Anbumani cited the incident of police officer Vijaykumar, who is supposedly a part of the security detail of the Chief Minister and other important political leaders, attacking his wife and daughter with a knife while inebriated in an attempt to kill them. “This is not the first or last example to show that liquor drinking destroys families. So many families have been destroyed because of the liquor sold by the government. So many women are becoming widows and children, orphans,” he said. Dr. Anbumani said the State Government should not be a mute spectator anymore and should not seek to fill its coffers with money from liquor sales.



