Anbumani demands 27% reservation for OBC students in all India medical admissions

PMK Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to ensure that 27% of the seats in MBBS, BDS and post graduate medical and dental courses admission across India -- are reserved for OBC students.

Mr Anbumani pointed out that while 27% reservations for OBCs is being applied to Central Government Post Graduate Institutions leaving out the All India Quota seats in State Government medical colleges, the 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections among upper castes is being implemented across India.

“There are 6228 postgraduate dental seats. Of these 1,352 seats are in government dental colleges. 50% of these seats, i.e. 676 seats are given for All India Quota. There are 23,729 postgraduate medical seats. Of these 18,000 seats are in government institutions. 50% of these seats that is 9000 postgraduate medical course seats are given to All India Quota. The peculiar stand of the Ministry of Health to deny the rights of OBCs to have 27% of seats, that is 2,430 postgraduate medical courses seats and 183 dental postgraduate courses seats reserved for them is unjustifiable,” he said.

He said that since 27% reservation for OBCs in admissions to MBBS and BDS courses is not implemented in admissions under All India Quota, OBC students stand to lose 1,215 MBBS seats out of the 4,500 MBBS seats and 125 BDS seats out of 425 BDS seats across India.

Mr Anbumani also noted that 15% seats in state government medical colleges and 50% of postgraduate medical seats are surrendered for the all India quota and automatically become Central government seats.

“These seats must be allotted as per the policy of reservation. When reservation is given to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and the poor among the upper castes, it is an injustice to deny reservation to OBCs alone,” he sought to underline.