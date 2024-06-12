Anbumani dares DMK to hold public debate on 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars

Reiterating his demand for a 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said that he was ready to discuss the merits of the demand with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at a public debate.

Addressing the media after meeting party functionaries, Dr. Anbumani said that the DMK had always claimed to champion welfare schemes that ensured social justice. However, in reality, the ruling party had not done anything to bring about social justice to the weak and marginalised sections of society. “The DMK has not done anything for social justice. Otherwise it would have implemented the 10.5% internal reservation that was sought by the PMK long ago,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said that despite examples of a caste census having been conducted in Bihar, the DMK government had been reluctant to do it in Tamil Nadu, claiming that it was not within the jurisdiction of the State government. The stand taken by the ruling party, led by Mr. Stalin, on these two key issues clearly showed that the party was against social justice, he said.

Further, Dr. Anbumani said that despite being in power since May 2021, the DMK government had implemented only around 10% of its poll promises. Those pertaining to NEET and monthly electricity bill had not been met. On the contrary, the government had revised the electricity charges at least five times since it came to power in 2021, he said.

While accepting the verdict given by voters in the Lok Sabha election, Dr. Anbumani said that they had voted for party symbols rather than analysing the merits of the candidates. Most of the candidates who won by a large margin of votes did not know the priorities of their constituencies. Neither were the elected candidates good orators nor were they well-informed public personalities, he claimed.

Dr. Anbumani said that the PMK, along with other like-minded parties, will form an alliance excluding the two Dravidian parties for the Assembly election in 2026. That alliance will also form the next government in the State, he said. “The PMK’s executive committee will be convened on June 13 (Thursday), where a decision on a candidate for the byelection to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency will be made,” he said.