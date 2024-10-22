ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani criticises T.N. Transport Dept.’s proposal to operate private buses on contract basis for Deepavali

Updated - October 22, 2024 05:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The PMK president expressed concern that this would lead to privatisation

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) urged the Tamil Nadu government to drop the Transport Department’s proposal to hire and operate private buses on a contractual basis during the Deepavali festival, expressing concern that it would lead to privatisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said the State government had announced last month that it would operate private buses on a contractual basis during festivals to cater to the needs of commuters. “Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had recently announced that the Department would operate private buses by hiring them at ₹51.25 per kilometre on a rental basis for the Deepavali festival. Operating private buses on behalf of the State government under the guise of people’s convenience cannot be allowed,” Mr. Anbumani said.

State Transport Department to operate 14,086 buses, including specials, for Deepavali

“Though the State government had said it would operate only a limited number of private buses, the reasons given by it are false. The private buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract basis. Initially, this system will be implemented only on additional buses. But in the future, it is likely that when there is a need to replace old buses operated by transport corporations, they will be replaced by private buses without purchasing new buses,” he alleged.

He further said: “Lack of buses has been created only to impose private buses onto transport corporations. After the DMK came to power, it ordered 8,182 buses but procured only 1,088 buses. Why is there a delay in purchasing new buses?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If the State government has any real intention to develop the transport corporations, it should allocate sufficient funds to purchase buses and recruit drivers and conductors,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US