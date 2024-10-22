GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani criticises T.N. Transport Dept.’s proposal to operate private buses on contract basis for Deepavali

Published - October 22, 2024 04:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) urged the State government to drop the Transport Department’s proposal to hire and operate private buses on a contractual basis during the Deepavali festival, expressing concern that it would lead to privatisation.

In a statement, he said the State government had announced last month that it would operate private buses on a contractual basis during festivals to cater to the needs of commuters. “Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar had recently announced that the Department would operate private buses by hiring them at ₹51.25 per kilometre on a rental basis for the Deepavali festival. Operating private buses on behalf of the State government under the guise of people’s convenience cannot be allowed,” Mr. Anbumani said.

State Transport Department to operate 14,086 buses, including specials, for Deepavali

“Though the State government had said it would operate only a limited number of private buses, the reasons given by it are false. The private buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract basis. Initially, this system will be implemented only on additional buses. But in the future, it is likely that when there is a need to replace old buses operated by transport corporations, they will be replaced by private buses without purchasing new buses,” he alleged.

He further said: “Lack of buses has been created only to impose private buses onto transport corporations. After the DMK came to power, it ordered 8,182 buses but procured only 1,088 buses. Why is there a delay in purchasing new buses?”

“If the State government has any real intention to develop the transport corporations, it should allocate sufficient funds to purchase buses and recruit drivers and conductors,” he said.

Published - October 22, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Related Topics

Pattali Makkal Katchi / transport / public transport / Deepavali

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.