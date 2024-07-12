GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anbumani criticises State government move to withhold service quota in certain medical specialities

Published - July 12, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday criticised State Health Department’s move to withhold service reservation of seats in certain specialities for 2024-2025.

In a statement, he pointed out it has been announced that the number of seats reserved in postgraduate (MD/MS) admissions for service candidates will be decided dynamically on a year-on-year basis and said it is against social justice.

Though saturation of vacancies is the reason cited for the move, the stance taken by the state government is wrong. At the time of need, specialist doctors won’t be available in government hospitals, Mr. Anbumani said.

There might be attempts to stop the service reservation permanently. The arguments put forth against the National Medical Commission proposal to limit MBBS seats to 100 per a million population, also holds good for the state government’s current move on service reservation, he said and urged for rollback of the decision.

