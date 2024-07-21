ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani criticises filing of cases against him for protesting against power tariff hike

Published - July 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday condemned the filing of cases against him and his party cadre for staging a protest against the increase in electricity tariff. In a statement, he said the PMK had initially sought permission for staging the protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, but it was denied. However, the party went on to protest near the Rajarathinam Stadium after the police gave oral permission. “However, the police have booked us for protesting without obtaining permission,” he said. The PMK would continue to protest and face the cases legally, Dr. Anbumani added.

