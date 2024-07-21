GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani criticises filing of cases against him for protesting against power tariff hike

Published - July 21, 2024 12:07 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday condemned the filing of cases against him and his party cadre for staging a protest against the increase in electricity tariff. In a statement, he said the PMK had initially sought permission for staging the protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, but it was denied. However, the party went on to protest near the Rajarathinam Stadium after the police gave oral permission. “However, the police have booked us for protesting without obtaining permission,” he said. The PMK would continue to protest and face the cases legally, Dr. Anbumani added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.