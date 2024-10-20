ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani condemns Tasmac’s proposal to open additional sales counters in outlets

Published - October 20, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday expressed shock over Tasmac’s proposal to open additional sales counters at nearly 3,500 outlets where the daily liquor sale exceeds ₹2 lakh. Condemning the proposal, he said in a statement that the plan was aimed at increasing the sale of liquor further. Nearly 3,500 of the 4,775 Tasmac outlets functioning in the State register a sale of over ₹2 lakh a day. “Though the existing shops have two or three counters, managing the excess crowd in the evenings and during festivals were cited as the reason for opening additional counters...,” he said, adding that the government policy should aim at curbing the sale of liquor instead of promoting it. The government should give up the proposal and focus on gradually shutting down the liquor shops to implement complete prohibition.

