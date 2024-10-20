GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani condemns Tasmac’s proposal to open additional sales counters in outlets

Published - October 20, 2024 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday expressed shock over Tasmac’s proposal to open additional sales counters at nearly 3,500 outlets where the daily liquor sale exceeds ₹2 lakh. Condemning the proposal, he said in a statement that the plan was aimed at increasing the sale of liquor further. Nearly 3,500 of the 4,775 Tasmac outlets functioning in the State register a sale of over ₹2 lakh a day. “Though the existing shops have two or three counters, managing the excess crowd in the evenings and during festivals were cited as the reason for opening additional counters...,” he said, adding that the government policy should aim at curbing the sale of liquor instead of promoting it. The government should give up the proposal and focus on gradually shutting down the liquor shops to implement complete prohibition.

Published - October 20, 2024 12:55 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.