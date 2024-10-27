Anbumani condemns arrest of fisherman by Sri Lankan Navy

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday condemned the arrest of 12 fishermen by the Lankan Navy and called for immediate measures to ensure their release.

In a statement, he pointed out that the arrest has come at a time when the two sides are going to hold talks in Colombo on Tuesday on the recurring problem between the neighbours. The State and Central governments should take measures to reach a permanent solution for the issue in Tuesday’s meeting.

In a separate statement, he alleged that the State government has withdrawn security cover twice to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairperson Justice M. Manikumar and termed it as a vindictive action as the SHRC was investigating human rights violations by police. He said the security cover should be provided without any hurdle and SHRC should be allowed to function independently.

Meanwhile, PMK Founder S Ramadoss called for speeding up desilting work at Madurantakam lake and urged the State government to provide compensation to the affected farmers for the delay in desilting work.

