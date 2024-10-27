GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbumani condemns arrest of fisherman by Sri Lankan Navy

Published - October 27, 2024 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday condemned the arrest of 12 fishermen by the Lankan Navy and called for immediate measures to ensure their release.

In a statement, he pointed out that the arrest has come at a time when the two sides are going to hold talks in Colombo on Tuesday on the recurring problem between the neighbours. The State and Central governments should take measures to reach a permanent solution for the issue in Tuesday’s meeting.

In a separate statement, he alleged that the State government has withdrawn security cover twice to State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairperson Justice M. Manikumar and termed it as a vindictive action as the SHRC was investigating human rights violations by police. He said the security cover should be provided without any hurdle and SHRC should be allowed to function independently.

Meanwhile, PMK Founder S Ramadoss called for speeding up desilting work at Madurantakam lake and urged the State government to provide compensation to the affected farmers for the delay in desilting work.

Published - October 27, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.