Anbumani cautions government over Mekedatu

June 16, 2022 14:23 IST

Cauvery Water Management Authority keen on giving approval for the project, he says

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to have a clear cut plan of the measures to be taken in case approval is given to Karnataka to go ahead with the Mekedatu project in tomorrow’s meeting of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In a statement, he said the CWMA had included the Mekedatu project in its agenda for the meeting though the Tamil Nadu government opposed it in many ways.

CWMA was showing more interest in giving the nod for the project, Dr. Ramadoss alleged.

“Despite Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct CWMA not to discuss Mekedatu, they are going ahead with the meeting. This clearly shows that their motive is to give clearance for the project,” he noted.

Dr. Anbumani urged the government to act with more caution, factoring in the attitude of CWMA.

Tamil Nadu should gather support from other members of CWMA like Kerala and Puducherry and stop the discussion on Mekedatu and pointed out that the body did not have the authority to grant the approval.

The government should take all measures to protect the interest of farmers in delta districts, he said.