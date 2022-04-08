Anbumani calls on Stalin

April 08, 2022 15:30 IST

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat.

Mr. Ramadoss thanked the Chief Minister for his announcement in the Assembly that the State would take steps to ensure 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan and PMK leader G.K. Mani were among those present