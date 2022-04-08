Anbumani calls on Stalin
Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat.
Mr. Ramadoss thanked the Chief Minister for his announcement in the Assembly that the State would take steps to ensure 10.5% internal reservation for the Vanniyars.
Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan and PMK leader G.K. Mani were among those present
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.