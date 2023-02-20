Anbumani calls on Chief Minister Stalin over Vanniyar quota

February 20, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to push for the implementation of internal reservations for Vanniyars within the Most Backward Class quota in education and jobs in the upcoming academic year.

Insisting that he did not discuss ‘any other politics’ with the Chief Minister, he told the reporters the Supreme Court verdict in March 2022 had struck down the 10.5% internal reservations for Vanniyars within the MBC quota citing a lack of data.

“Last year, the Backward Class Commission was reconstituted by the State government. Following this, in January, the State government released a Government Order based on the Supreme Court verdict, according to which the Commission was asked to collate data and provide a recommendation in three months. One month has gone by already. The State government should expedite the process and provide reservations this year itself,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani said he also discussed and urged Mr. Stalin to announce and implement the Dharmapuri-Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme, Ariyalur-Sozhar Irrigation Scheme, checkdams across the Kollidam in Alakudi and about the proliferation of drugs in Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Anbumani was accompanied by former PMK president and MLA G.K. Mani, former Union Minister of State A.K. Murthy, spokesperson K. Balu and MLA S.P. Venkateswaran.