Anbumani calls for rollback of hike in prices of Aavin products

September 14, 2023

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the hike in prices of ghee and butter by Aavin and called for a rollback.

In a statement, he said the rates had been hiked four times and by 36% in the last one-and-half years.

This is not justified. Even private players have not undertaken such a hike in a short period, he said, adding that there was a possibility of customers shifting to brands such as Amul and Nandhini, whose prices are cheaper than that of Aavin. “This will affect Aavin.”

In a separate statement, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss condemned the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and called for putting an end to the issue.

