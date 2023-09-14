HamberMenu
Anbumani calls for rollback of hike in prices of Aavin products

September 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday condemned the hike in prices of ghee and butter by Aavin and called for a rollback.

In a statement, he said the rates had been hiked four times and by 36% in the last one-and-half years.

This is not justified. Even private players have not undertaken such a hike in a short period, he said, adding that there was a possibility of customers shifting to brands such as Amul and Nandhini, whose prices are cheaper than that of Aavin. “This will affect Aavin.”

In a separate statement, PMK Founder S. Ramadoss condemned the arrest of 17 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and called for putting an end to the issue.

