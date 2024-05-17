Anbumani calls for proper maintenance of government buses

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday called for proper maintenance of old buses operated by the State Transport Corporations.

In a statement, he cited the incident of tyre breaking off a running bus in Mayiladuthurai district. The poor maintenance of buses operated by State Transport Corporations was condemnable. There have been increasing incidents of faulty buses being operated and accidents, he said.

Despite Transport Corporations assuring that repairs have been carried out in buses, the incident in Mayiladuthurai district raised questions. Old buses which have been there for over six years should be replaced with new buses and the State government should allocate adequate funds for buying spares, he demanded.

