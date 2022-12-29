ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani calls for cancellation of order mandating competitive exam for teacher recruitment

December 29, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday expressed shock over the announcement of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) that secondary grade teachers and graduate teachers have to take a competitive exam for recruitment.

In a statement, he welcomed the recruitment plan released by the Board to fill over 15,000 vacancies, including 6,553 secondary grade teachers and 3,587 graduate teachers.

However, he said there was a contradiction that both an eligibility test and the competitive exam would be conducted by the TRB. Conducting two exams for the same post is social injustice, he said.

He said the order, for conducting the competitive exam, was issued by the AIADMK government in 2018, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had opposed it when he was the Opposition leader. He called for cancellation of the order, and said recruitment had to be made on the basis of the eligibility test.

Online gambling

Meanwhile, PMK founder S. Ramadoss urged the Governor to approve the Bill banning online gambling, citing increasing number of deaths by suicide.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

