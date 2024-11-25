ADVERTISEMENT

Anbumani asks why CM Stalin is so nervous about questions over Adani group

Published - November 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday slammed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for dismissing the concerns raised by PMK founder S. Ramadoss about TANGEDCO’s “involvement” with the Adani group which has been charged with fraud and bribery in the United States and asked why the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was so “nervous”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Stalin dismissed the criticisms from the PMK founder saying Dr. Ramadoss is “releasing statements everyday because he has no other work” and “there was no need to answer him”. 

“CM Stalin shouldn’t have become so nervous because Dr. Ramadoss did not ask anything wrong. He asked the State Government to order an investigation into the charges filed against Adani Group in the United States of America, which said TANGEDCO is among the list of the organisations that have received bribes from the Adani Group. He has asked for clarification regarding the [alleged] meeting between CM Stalin and Adani Group’s chairman, Gautham Adani,” said Dr. Anbumani. 

A cording to him, Tamil Nadu’s image has been damaged in the US. “CM Stalin may not care about any of this. But, as a responsible citizen and founder of a political party, Dr. Ramadoss cares about it. This is why he had urged the Tamil Nadu government to explain their position. The documents submitted to the US Court in the Adani case states that TANGEDCO received incentives from Adani Group. There are media reportsthat Gautam Adani and his son met Chief Minister Stalin at his house in Chennai. Was it an official meeting or a private meeting? It is the duty of the Chief Minister to clarify it,” he said, adding Mr Stalin’s response “shows his arrogance”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He is neither Russian dictator Joseph Stalin nor is Tamil Nadu his family’s property to not answer questions related to the functioning of the State Government. Mr Stalin came to power with just 40% of the people voting for him. He should remember that,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US