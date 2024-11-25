Anbumani asks why CM Stalin is so nervous about questions over Adani group

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday slammed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for dismissing the concerns raised by PMK founder S. Ramadoss about TANGEDCO’s “involvement” with the Adani group which has been charged with fraud and bribery in the United States and asked why the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was so “nervous”.

Mr Stalin dismissed the criticisms from the PMK founder saying Dr. Ramadoss is “releasing statements everyday because he has no other work” and “there was no need to answer him”.

“CM Stalin shouldn’t have become so nervous because Dr. Ramadoss did not ask anything wrong. He asked the State Government to order an investigation into the charges filed against Adani Group in the United States of America, which said TANGEDCO is among the list of the organisations that have received bribes from the Adani Group. He has asked for clarification regarding the [alleged] meeting between CM Stalin and Adani Group’s chairman, Gautham Adani,” said Dr. Anbumani.

A cording to him, Tamil Nadu’s image has been damaged in the US. “CM Stalin may not care about any of this. But, as a responsible citizen and founder of a political party, Dr. Ramadoss cares about it. This is why he had urged the Tamil Nadu government to explain their position. The documents submitted to the US Court in the Adani case states that TANGEDCO received incentives from Adani Group. There are media reportsthat Gautam Adani and his son met Chief Minister Stalin at his house in Chennai. Was it an official meeting or a private meeting? It is the duty of the Chief Minister to clarify it,” he said, adding Mr Stalin’s response “shows his arrogance”.

“He is neither Russian dictator Joseph Stalin nor is Tamil Nadu his family’s property to not answer questions related to the functioning of the State Government. Mr Stalin came to power with just 40% of the people voting for him. He should remember that,” he said.