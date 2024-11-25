 />

November 25, 2024e-Paper

Anbumani asks why CM Stalin is so nervous about questions over Adani group

Published - November 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday slammed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for dismissing the concerns raised by PMK founder S. Ramadoss about TANGEDCO’s “involvement” with the Adani group which has been charged with fraud and bribery in the United States and asked why the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was so “nervous”.

Mr Stalin dismissed the criticisms from the PMK founder saying Dr. Ramadoss is “releasing statements everyday because he has no other work” and “there was no need to answer him”. 

“CM Stalin shouldn’t have become so nervous because Dr. Ramadoss did not ask anything wrong. He asked the State Government to order an investigation into the charges filed against Adani Group in the United States of America, which said TANGEDCO is among the list of the organisations that have received bribes from the Adani Group. He has asked for clarification regarding the [alleged] meeting between CM Stalin and Adani Group’s chairman, Gautham Adani,” said Dr. Anbumani. 

A cording to him, Tamil Nadu’s image has been damaged in the US. “CM Stalin may not care about any of this. But, as a responsible citizen and founder of a political party, Dr. Ramadoss cares about it. This is why he had urged the Tamil Nadu government to explain their position. The documents submitted to the US Court in the Adani case states that TANGEDCO received incentives from Adani Group. There are media reportsthat Gautam Adani and his son met Chief Minister Stalin at his house in Chennai. Was it an official meeting or a private meeting? It is the duty of the Chief Minister to clarify it,” he said, adding Mr Stalin’s response “shows his arrogance”.

“He is neither Russian dictator Joseph Stalin nor is Tamil Nadu his family’s property to not answer questions related to the functioning of the State Government. Mr Stalin came to power with just 40% of the people voting for him. He should remember that,” he said. 

Published - November 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.