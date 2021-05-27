Anbumani asks State to take over vaccinemanufacturing facility at Chengalpattu

If Centre runs it, T.N. won’t get enough vaccines, says PMK leader

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said the State government should run the vaccine manufacturing facility in Chengalpattu and become self-sufficient.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had appealed to the Centre to take over the facility and produce vaccines. But it would not be useful for Tamil Nadu.

“The Central government has already finished receiving the tender process for leasing out the facility for the next 15 years. It has made it clear that it has no intention to do it,” he said.

The State government would need to vaccinate those above 18 years of age by December to prevent a third wave of the COVID-19.

“The State would need 12 crore doses of vaccine. The government has sought tenders for 3.5 crore doses and the response has not been great. If the Central government or a private company takes over the facility, Tamil Nadu will not be allotted enough vaccines. If our government takes over, we can produce enough vaccines at a small price,” he felt.

He added that Tamil Nadu government must explore ways to vaccinate people within this year.