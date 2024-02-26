Anbumani asks govt. to find alternative site for Vallalar International Centre

February 26, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CUDDALORE

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to drop its plan to construct the Vallalar International Centre on the Sathya Gnana Sabhai’s ‘Peruveli’ area in Vadalur in Cuddalore district.

Speaking to reporters in Vadalur, Mr. Anbumani said that the PMK was not opposed to the establishment of the Vallalar International Centre but the State government should heed the concerns raised by the people and find an alternative site for the centre.

Pointing out that a major portion of the ‘Peruveli’ would be utilised for creating the infrastructure facilities for the proposed centre, he said the government’s move has shocked the followers of Vallalar. Raising concrete structures on the premises would not only diminish the value of the Sathya Gnana Sabhai but also prevent the followers from using the ‘Peruveli’, he said.

Mr. Anbumani said that there was stiff opposition to the centre being set up at the site and urged the government to look for an alternative location.

