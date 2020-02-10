Anbumani asks Chief Minister to put an end to film syndicates

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss has urged Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to end the film exhibitor syndicate and pave the way for the release of low budget unreleased movies in Tamil Nadu.

In a letter to the CM, he asked the government to take steps to regulate the release of films in such a way that low budget smaller films also are screened in the theatres.

Mr. Anbumani said that there are more than 1200 movies that are yet to see the light of the day and that every year at least 100 movies out of the 300 movies that go under production, remain unreleased in cinemas. “Hundreds of producers and their families have been destroyed as they are unable to release their movies and continue to pay their debts with interest,” he said.

“There is film syndicate that seems to be wielding power over film industry, deciding which movie should get a release. This must be brought to an end,” he demanded.

“Big fish is swallowing the small fish. The influential people are ensuring that their movies alone get a good release in theatres. This should be brought to an end. Only then producers will come forward to movies,” he said.

Mr. Anbumani demanded that a body be created similar to Competition Commission of India to prevent such syndicates dominating the film industry.