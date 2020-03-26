Anbumani allocates ₹ 3 crore from MP fund

PMK Rajya Sabha MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday allocated ₹3 crore from his Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund towards buying necessary medical equipment and help the Tamil Nadu government in its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Mr. Anbumani said that though Centre has allocated ₹15,000 crore and State government has set aside few thousand crores, it is still not enough to battle the pandemic.

“Tamil Nadu government requires thermal scanners, personal protection equipment, ventilators, gloves, medicines etc and to buy this requires huge funds. I am allocating ₹3 crore and will set aside more funds as per need,” he said in the statement.