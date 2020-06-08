Anbumani against home quarantine for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients

CHENNAI

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday said that asymptomatic COVID-19 positive persons shouldn’t be asked to self-isolate at home but rather be provided with institutional quarantine at hospitals with nutritious meals.

In a statement, he said that State government’s decision to make asymptomatic patients self-isolate at home will only lead to the spread of the disease.

“Instead of sending asymptomatic patients home, every person who tests positive should be kept in hospitals or Corona isolation wards. In the Corona isolation/monitoring wards, good treatment and nutritious food should be provided three times a day. This should be done for the next two months,” he said.

COVID-19 cases increased by 25,658 cases between May 8 and June 8.

“With most hospitals filling up, those who are asymptomatic or mildly affected are being sent home after being given basic treatment and asked to self-isolate at home. A majority of them do not have facilities at home to isolate themselves. They are sharing toilets at home or even using public toilets when they don’t have those facilities. This is one of the major reasons why COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in containment zones,” he said.