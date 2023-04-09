Anbumani accuses DMK of forcing farmers to part with lands for NLC’s mine 

April 09, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - Chennai

Claiming that the DMK government was hand in glove with NLC India Limited in “forcibly acquiring lands from farmers” in Cuddalore district for the expansion of mines, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to make a statement in the Assembly that the State government would not allow any mine affecting agriculture in Tamil Nadu.

During an interaction on Twitter Spaces, he said Mr. Stalin should announce in the House that no permission would be granted for the fourth mine (Mine 3) of the NLC India Limited, and no land should be acquired.

He wanted a commitment that the State government would not assist in the acquisition of over 13,000 acre for the expansion of three existing mines of the NLC India Limited - 1, 1A and 2. The IIT-Madras should also be commissioned to undertake environmental, social, agricultural and water impact assessment for these proposals, he said. Questioning Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu’s statements in the Assembly that the State government was not in the know initially about it, Mr. Anbumani asked how could the lignite blocks be listed for auction (since removed) without the knowledge of the State government and its officials in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Anbumani, who in the past had protested against the auction of three lignite blocks in Tamil Nadu, claimed that when he discussed the issue with BJP State president K. Annamalai for protests, he [Mr. Annamalai] ignored it.

The PMK president claimed that he also discussed the matter with AIADMK’s general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who too ignored it “but his party staged a protest for the sake of it”. Congress and the other parties ignored it as well, he added. Over the 66 years of its existence, the NLC has “lost its utility”, Mr. Anbumani said, adding that it contributed only 800 MW out of Tamil Nadu’s total requirement of about 18,000 MW during summer.

‘Affects agriculture’

The drilling of fertile agricultural lands for mineral mining severely affected agriculture and drained a lot of water to the sea, especially from the Cauvery delta regions, he said, adding that the youths of Tamil Nadu were not even being provided employment by the NLC.