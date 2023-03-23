ADVERTISEMENT

Anbu Jothi Ashram founder moves HC seeking bail

March 23, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The accused were arrested for reportedly running an unregistered shelter for the mentally challenged destitute and abusing those inmates.

Founders of the Anbu Jothi ashram Jubin Baby (50) and his wife J. Mariya (45) have moved the Madras High Court along with five others seeking bail in a case in which they were arrested for reportedly running an unregistered shelter for the mentally challenged destitute and abusing those inmates.

Justice A.D. Jagadish Chandira on Thursday directed the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to file a status report on the investigation by March 29. The petitioners had approached the High Court since their bail applications before the Mahila Court in Villupuram were dismissed on March 3.

