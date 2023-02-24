Anbu Jothi Ashram | Congress leader’s brother, reported missing from ashram, died last November at another care home

February 24, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 60-year-old man, Jayakumar, elder brother of the Tamil Nadu Congress’s State general council member, G. Krishnamurthy, who was shifted from one care home to another, died in Tirupathur last November.

On Tuesday, Mr. Krishnamurthy had lodged a complaint with the Cuddalore Collector and Superintendent of Police stating that his brother, who was first admitted to the old age home run by the Ignite Charitable Trust, Enikkara Thottam, Cuddalore, in July 2022, and then moved to the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram, was missing. He had said he had no information about the whereabouts of his brother.

The Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram was recently shut down, following complaints of torture and sexual assault of its residents. A number of complaints had also poured in of people admitted to the Ashram who were since missing.

Early on Friday, Mr. Krishnamurthy was informed that Jayakumar died on November 16, 2022, at the Karunai Illam old age home run by the Saranaalayam trust, Vaniyambadi, Tirupathur district. A death certificate was obtained from the local municipal authorities.

Further enquiries revealed that Jayakumar was shifted from the Anbu Jothi Ashram on October 29, 2022, for further treatment and care. The ashram had also issued a letter requesting the home to conduct the last rites in accordance with the organisation’s policy in case the resident died during the course of treatment, police sources said.

Asked for his comments, Mr. Krishnamurthy expressed anguish over the news of his brother’s death and said the home did not inform him about Jayakumar’s demise though his contact details were available on record. The circumstances that led to the death of his brother should be investigated as he suspected foul play, he said, adding that he would give a complaint to the Cuddalore Collector and Superintendent of Police in this regard.

Mr. Krishnamurthy also expressed concern that attempts were being made to cover up the whole incident despite serious allegations of torture and human trafficking involving Anbu Jothi Ashram. “Despite a specific complaint, the police have not registered a man missing case. Now I want to request a probe into the suspicious death of my brother,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.