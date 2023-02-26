February 26, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 02:54 am IST

The rooms are dark and dingy and a revolting stink emanates from the heaps of soiled clothes, dirty bed-sheets and torn linen on the windows and doors of the desolate three-storey building of Anbu Jothi Ashram for mentally ill and destitute persons at Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district. The Ashram, sited off the Villupuram-Gingee Highway, is the only concrete structure in the locality among the swathes of parched field and isolated houses. The unlicensed home for the mentally challenged and destitute people was shut down after government authorities raided the premises following reports of torture, rape and suspected human trafficking.

For the past week, the home has been witnessing a flurry of activity. The police, Revenue Department officials and the media have been visiting the Ashram. Anbu Jothi Ashram functioned illegally for about 17 years, escaping the attention of the district authorities and the local police. A habeas corpus petition before the Madras High Court brought the macabre happenings to light. The Ashram’s two branches at Vikravandi and Chinna Mudaliyar Chavady, near Puducherry, were shut down and 166 residents, including 45 women, were rescued and admitted to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital.

Case shifted to CB-CID

As more complaints came in, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on February 18. Nine persons — including Ashram owner Jubin Baby, 45, his wife Maria, 43, of Kerala, and their associates — were arrested on the charges of rape and assault, among other offences.

Muthulakshmi, who owns the farmland next to the building, said the locals did not know what was going on within the confines of the Ashram. “My family had arguments with the Ashram staff for letting out sewage into the farmland. Though we had taken up the issue with them, they rarely paid attention. We moved to a house close to the main road, unable to bear with the stench,” she said. “I have witnessed people being taken in and out in vehicles from the building. The inmates would be seen at noon, during lunch, outside the building. On several occasions, while working in my farmland, I used to hear the shrieks of residents from the rooms. The screams would end after some time and I would resume my work,” Muthulakshmi said.

Mani, 60, a farmer of Kundalapuliyur, said, “Though over 20 persons from the village worked as load men at the Food Corporation of India godown across the road, we did not find anything suspicious. We learnt about the shocking developments only through media reports that emerged soon after the raid.”

According to M. Malaiappan, Director, Institute of Mental Health, “The Tamil Nadu State Mental Health Authority had returned Anbu Jothi Ashram’s first application for a licence in September 2022. The application was returned as the Ashram lacked adequate staff, including doctors, nurses and hospital workers. We marked out the deficiencies and returned the application, advising the Ashram to rectify them. We also wrote to them and called them up several times to rectify the deficiencies. But they failed to respond.”

An official said that in the wake of the incident, notices had been issued to 16 mental health homes across the State, including three in Villupuram district, for functioning without licence.

Official sources said that after a few months of treatment, the Ashram would send batches of its residents, including women, to New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) at Doddagubbi in Bengaluru; Snehalaya Charitable Trust at Kasaragod in Kerala; Apna Ghar Ashram in Rajasthan; and Karunai Illam in Vaniyambadi, St. Joseph Hospice in Villupuram and Aaradhana Charitable Trust at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

A batch of 15 residents sent to New Ark Mission of India (Home of Hope) allegedly escaped by breaking open the windowpanes of a bathroom. Their whereabouts are not known. The Ashram had sent letters with the photos of the residents, requesting the Bengaluru facility to admit them for further care, treatment, and rehabilitation and, in case of demise, to perform the last rites as per the organisation’s policy, according to a copy of one of the documents available with The Hindu. Surprisingly, Home of Hope managers did not lodge a complaint with the police on the alleged escape of 15 residents, though they searched the entire city for them. The Tamil Nadu police have requested the Bengaluru police for an investigation.

In another case, G. Jayakumar of Cuddalore, the elder brother of Tamil Nadu Congress general council member G. Krishnamurthy, who was first admitted to an old age home run by Ignite Charitable Trust in July 2022, was shifted to Anbu Jothi Ashram two months later. He was then moved to Karunai Illam run by Saranalayam Trust at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district.

After the allegations of torture of inmates at Anbu Jothi Ashram made the headlines, Mr. Krishnamurthy checked on the well being of his brother with the Ashram staff. But they had no information since he was shifted to another home. “I was not informed of my brother being shifted to another home. I submitted a complaint to the State authorities on February 21, seeking a probe into how my brother went missing,” he said. However, on February 24, he learnt that Jayakumar had died in November last in the Vaniyambadi home and his body was disposed of. The local body had also issued a death certificate. The Congress functionary is demanding a probe into the “suspicious” death of his brother, alleging that five others were shifted to Anbu Jothi Ashram, along with his brother, in an ambulance.

Booked on charges of rape

The Kedar police booked Jubin Baby, Maria and others on charges of rape after two women gave statements that they were raped by Jubin. One of the victims gave a written complaint to the police, while the other gave a detailed statement to the fact-finding teams of the National Commission for Women and the State Commission for Women when they visited them at the Villupuram Government Hospital.

According to Villupuram District Differently Abled Welfare Officer C. Thangavelu, 166 residents, including 55 women, were rescued from Anbu Jothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur and its branch at Chinna Mudaliayar Chavadi. Of them, 23 chronically ill residents were referred to the Institute of Mental Health in Chennai, while 84 others were sent to government-recognised homes in Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore and Tiruvannamalai districts.

An official who was part of the team that raided the Ashram following a directive from the Madras High Court said the Ashram lacked even minimum facilities for its residents, who were treated badly and abused. Women residents were accommodated on the ground floor, while men were accommodated on the first floor. Though all the rooms had windows, they were covered with mats and bedsheets, he said.

Under the guise of social work, Jubin Baby and Maria had closely associated themselves with rehabilitation measures taken by the district administration and the police for the mentally ill residents on several occasions. The Differently Abled Welfare Department in the district failed to notice this.

People abducted and taken to Ashram

Biju Mohan, one of the accused, said in his statement to the police that he joined the Ashram three years ago. He said he used to abduct people found loitering on the streets and bring them to the Ashram at Kundalapuliyur. The inmates were subjected to compulsory tonsuring, and they were taken to other ashrams and homes for the destitute persons in Bengaluru, Kasaragod in Kerala, Rajasthan and Vellore, Villupuram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Mohan also told the police that Jubin used to terrorise the victims by letting loose monkeys on them to instil fear in them and raped two victims at the Ashram’s branch at Chinna Mudaliyar Chavadi.

Forest Department officials caught the monkeys that were set free by the Ashram staff after officials raided the premises. A case under the Wild Life (Protection) Act was registered against Jubin Baby and others.

The probe into allegations has so far revealed some major violations in the Ashram. There are no data on the number of inmates admitted/transferred/discharged since 2005 or their health records. Restricted drugs were given to the inmates without prescription. Though the home was functioning without licence, the district authorities took no steps to close it down. In fact, police sources say, the local police handed over beggars, destitute persons and wandering mentally ill persons to the custody of the home though it is not clear whether the victims were produced in court and then sent to the home.

Investigators say seizures made in the Ashram and the analysis of computers and storage devices had revealed information relating to the serious violations and strengthened the suspicion of human trafficking. The statement of inmates shifted to private hospitals before the raids and to the government facility after the action would throw more light on the sensational case.

The questions facing the authorities is how Anbu Jothi Ashram had functioned without licence for so many years. , though the police and the Social Welfare Department knew that the violations were happening right under their nose.

Why no action was taken when a man went to the police saying his relative admitted to the home was missing? How could the Ashram staff go around forcing beggars, mentally ill, destitute persons and others from bus stands and railway stations into ambulances in full public view and take them to the Ashram? Why did the Ashram shift inmates to other homes and why did the police issue no-objection certificates for the inter-district and inter-State transfer? Who authorised the cremation of inmates over the years without the deaths being recorded?

The answers to these questions may emerge from the CB-CID investigation. But the investigating agency is focussing on filing a reply in the Madras High Court to a habeas corpus petition filed by one Halideen, who sought legal assistance to trace Zafirullah, 70, who went missing after he was admitted to Anbu Jothi Ashram and then reportedly shifted to Home of Hope in Bengaluru.

If Zafirullah remains untraceable, it would probably mean that the worst is yet to come.