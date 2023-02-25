ADVERTISEMENT

Anbu Jothi Ashram case | CB-CID gets three days custody of eight accused persons, including owner and wife

February 25, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

One more accused person has been granted bail as of now due to his advanced age, police said; the case relates to allegations of torture, sexual assault and trafficking of mentally ill residents at a care home in Villupuram district

The Hindu Bureau

Jubin Baby, prime accused in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case coming out of the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Crime Branch-CID has been granted three days custody of eight persons in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case, including the ashram’s owner Jubin Baby, his wife Maria and six other associates.

The case relates to the illegal detention, sexual assault and suspected inter-state trafficking of residents of the ashram, many of whom were mentally ill, resulting in the disappearance of several of the residents from the ashram premises in Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, M. Pushparani passed the order on Saturday with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the couple and six others, Biju Mohan, Boopalan, Muthumari, Gopinath, Ayappan and Satish, before the court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police said, Das, the ninth accused in the case, had already been released on bail in consideration of his advanced age.

The CB-CID, which took charge of the case on February 21 from the Kedar police, had filed a petition before the court on February 22, seeking three days of custody of the eight persons. Following the court order, the CB-CID team took the eight into their custody to interrogate them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US