HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anbu Jothi Ashram case | CB-CID gets three days custody of eight accused persons, including owner and wife

One more accused person has been granted bail as of now due to his advanced age, police said; the case relates to allegations of torture, sexual assault and trafficking of mentally ill residents at a care home in Villupuram district

February 25, 2023 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jubin Baby, prime accused in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case coming out of the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Saturday

Jubin Baby, prime accused in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case coming out of the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Villupuram on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Crime Branch-CID has been granted three days custody of eight persons in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case, including the ashram’s owner Jubin Baby, his wife Maria and six other associates.

The case relates to the illegal detention, sexual assault and suspected inter-state trafficking of residents of the ashram, many of whom were mentally ill, resulting in the disappearance of several of the residents from the ashram premises in Kundalapuliyur near Vikravandi in Villupuram district.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, M. Pushparani passed the order on Saturday with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the couple and six others, Biju Mohan, Boopalan, Muthumari, Gopinath, Ayappan and Satish, before the court at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said, Das, the ninth accused in the case, had already been released on bail in consideration of his advanced age.

The CB-CID, which took charge of the case on February 21 from the Kedar police, had filed a petition before the court on February 22, seeking three days of custody of the eight persons. Following the court order, the CB-CID team took the eight into their custody to interrogate them.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.