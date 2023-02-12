ADVERTISEMENT

Anbazhagan’s oratory skills unmatchable, says Vaiko

February 12, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko speaks at the centenary celebrations of late DMK senior leader Professor Mr. Anbazhagan, which was organised by VIT at its campus in Vellore on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said on Saturday that the oratory skills of late DMK leader K. Anbazhagan was unmatchable.

Delivering his special address at the centenary celebrations of Professor Anbazhagan, which was organised by VIT at its campus here, Mr. Vaiko said that he was a keen listener to Anbazhagan’s speech for many years. Many of his speeches including the one at a public meeting in Coimbatore during Emergency have never left his mind even today. “He (Anbazhagan) was bold in his ideas and straight to the point. Like us, he was very attached to Dravidian thoughts,” he said. Mr. Vaiko also recalled his association with the late DMK leader over the years.

Referring his long association with Anbazhagan, Mr. Viswanathan said that when he was a law student, he first came to know about Anbazhagan when he contested an election. Since then, the long association with the late DMK leader continued until his demise, he recalled. “He was a man of principles. He stood for discipline, integrity and honesty in public life. Younger generations should understand the origin of Periyar’s ideology, C.N. Annadurai’s writings and Dravidian movement,” Mr. Viswanathan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion, Minister for Water Resources Mr. Duraimurugan, Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, K. Karthikeyan, MLA (Vellore), VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Sekar, were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US